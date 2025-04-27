Glastonbury resale: How to get hold of 2025 tickets and do they need to be paid in full as line-up confirmed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
These are tickets that were initially purchased by would-be festivalgoers, but not fully paid for by the buy now, pay later deadline.
Admission tickets with coach travel packages went on sale on Thursday, April 24, followed by general admission tickets at 9am this morning (April 27). Accommodation options will also be available from 11am today. The festival organisers have confirmed that the number of resale tickets is “very limited” but have not disclosed an exact figure.
To buy a ticket, customers must be registered on the festival’s website. Those already registered can use their existing registration number. New registrations close on April 23 and will not reopen until after the resale.
The deposit scheme for 2025 is now closed, so all tickets bought during the resale must be paid for in full at the time of purchase.
This year’s headliners include Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, and Neil Young, with Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot. Other acts on the lineup include Charli XCX, Raye, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young, and Shaboozey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.