Northampton fire at takeaway burger house - Gold Street and Bridge Street closed
Several people have escaped the building following a fire at a takeaway burger house
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a takeaway burger house in Gold Street, Northampton. Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at Delush Burger House around 10am this morning (Tuesday) by concerned members of the public.
Eyewitnesses said several people were rescued from the flats above the burger house, as well as a dog. A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a property on Gold Street, in Northampton town centre, just before 10am today (December 5).
Advertisement
Advertisement
“A fire engine and aerial appliance from Moulton, as well as appliances from Mereway, The Mounts and Brixworth, are currently at the scene. Colleagues from Northamptonshire Police are also in attendance.
“Gold Street has been shut off to allow access to emergency services vehicles, and we would urge members of the public to avoid the area while we deal with this incident.”
Northamptonshire Police added: “We are currently assisting our colleagues at @northantsfire as they deal with a fire in Gold Street, Northampton. At the present time, Gold Street and Bridge Street are both closed to vehicles and pedestrians and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”