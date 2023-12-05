Several people have escaped the building following a fire at a takeaway burger house

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a takeaway burger house in Gold Street, Northampton. Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at Delush Burger House around 10am this morning (Tuesday) by concerned members of the public.

Eyewitnesses said several people were rescued from the flats above the burger house, as well as a dog. A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a property on Gold Street, in Northampton town centre, just before 10am today (December 5).

“A fire engine and aerial appliance from Moulton, as well as appliances from Mereway, The Mounts and Brixworth, are currently at the scene. Colleagues from Northamptonshire Police are also in attendance.

“Gold Street has been shut off to allow access to emergency services vehicles, and we would urge members of the public to avoid the area while we deal with this incident.”