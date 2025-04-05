Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have died following a caravan fire at Golden Beach Holiday Park on Roman Bank in Ingoldmells.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.53am on Saturday, April 5, after reports of a caravan ablaze at the coastal holiday site. Despite the efforts of fire crews and first responders, two people lost their lives.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “We are very sad to confirm that two people have died following a caravan fire at Goldenbeach Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells. Their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.”

Multiple fire and rescue units attended the scene from Skegness, Wainfleet, Spilsby, and Alford. As of Saturday afternoon, two fire crews remain at the site while investigations continue.

“Fire & Rescue crews attended from Skegness, Wainfleet, Spilsby and Alford. There are two crews still at the scene and fire investigations are on-going,” the police added.

Crime Scene Investigators are working alongside fire experts to determine the cause of the fire. Officers said they are currently treating the incident with an open mind.