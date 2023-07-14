Telling news your way
A view of the Chaparral - Chevrolet ZE during the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13, 2003 at Goodwood House in Chichester, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)A view of the Chaparral - Chevrolet ZE during the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13, 2003 at Goodwood House in Chichester, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Weird and wonderful cars from Goodwood Festival of Speed in previous years and 2023

It's all about speed at Goodwood, but it's great to see how that's interpreted differently by attendees

Gurj Nanrah
By Gurj Nanrah
2 minutes ago

Where's the one place you can see Nascar, Formula 1, classic vehicles and more all in one place? Well, it's the Goodwood Festival of Speed of course.

Every year, car fanatics and families in search of a good day out descend to Goodwood House just outside Chichester to see a variety of vehicles attempt the hillclimb.

The hillclimb course is known to be extremely narrow and lacking in grip, making for an exciting challenge - even for the most experienced of drivers.

Another exciting challenge at Goodwood is Shootout Sunday where drivers compete to finish the hillclimb in record time, whilst Saturday is the day when you are likely to see big stars from the racing world at the festival.

Take a look at our images of some of the weird and wonderful cars at Goodwood Festival 2023 so far and from previous years too.

1. CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 13: The NASCAR Garage 56 car on display in the paddock during Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood on July 13, 2023 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

3. The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. SR2307131. Photo by S Robards/Sussex World

4. Tom Cruise's son Connor drives a Williams Cosworth FW08 (Michael Reed/ Johnston Press)

