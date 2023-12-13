Police have arrested two people while investigating the business practices of a Gosport funeral directors.

A man and a woman – both in their 40s – have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and preventing lawful burial of a dead body following a report to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary at 10.45am on Sunday, December 10. It follows the sudden closure of Elkin and Bell Funerals, in Nobes Avenue in the Bridgemary area.

It closed its doors on Sunday, December 10 and its owners announced on social media that “circumstances beyond our control with our landlord” left them with no choice but to shut up shop, adding that they are “actively exploring” options to continue the business. The statement said: “Dear valued clients and community members, It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Elkin and Bell Funerals premises due to circumstances beyond our control with our landlord, leaving us no choice but to close our doors as of Sunday 10 December 2023.

"We understand this may come as a shock to many, and we want to assure you that we are actively exploring options to continue serving our community. In this time of transition, we are here to support you in any way we can. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out.

"We will do our best to assist you and provide guidance. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we navigate through this challenging time. We remain committed to the principles that have guided us throughout our journey: being customer-focused, honest, professional, reassuring, and respectful.

"These values will continue to drive our actions, no matter where our paths may lead us. Again, we extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. We are truly humbled by the trust you have placed in us, and we will forever cherish the memories we have created together."