Graeme Dott: Former world snooker champion faces child sex abuse trial
Graeme Dott, 48, is accused of two charges.
The allegations span between 1993 and 1996 involving a girl, and 2006 to 2010 involving a boy, both in the Glasgow region.
A virtual hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday was told Dott, who was not present, denies the charges.
Defending, Euan Dow said: “He pleads not guilty to two charges on the indictment. The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them.”
A trial date was set for August 17 next year at the same court and bail was continued.
Dott won the 2006 World Snooker Championship and was runner-up in 2004 and 2010. He was suspended from the World Snooker Championship this year, after a ruling from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association. Dott is married and has two children, one born in 2004 and the other in 2008.