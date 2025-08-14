A former world snooker champion is to face a child sex abuse trial over allegations concerning primary school-aged children.

Graeme Dott, 48, is accused of two charges.

The allegations span between 1993 and 1996 involving a girl, and 2006 to 2010 involving a boy, both in the Glasgow region.

A virtual hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday was told Dott, who was not present, denies the charges.

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott | VCG via Getty Images

Defending, Euan Dow said: “He pleads not guilty to two charges on the indictment. The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them.”

A trial date was set for August 17 next year at the same court and bail was continued.

Dott won the 2006 World Snooker Championship and was runner-up in 2004 and 2010. He was suspended from the World Snooker Championship this year, after a ruling from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association. Dott is married and has two children, one born in 2004 and the other in 2008.