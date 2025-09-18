A woman's gaming session turned into a real-life drama when a car being pursued by police chased into her flat - while she was playing Grand Theft Auto.

Emma Graves, 44, was playing the popular video game that sees players navigate high-speed chases, when reality suddenly crashed in - literally.

She was left terrified when the car smashed into the wall just inches from where she was sat, and she described the coincidence as "just so ironic".

Emma said: "I literally couldn't make it up. It was not funny at the time but it was afterwards."

She described the road where she lives as a "dangerous" and has since set up a petition calling for action.

Emma, a full-time carer for her mother, was in her ground floor bedroom when the crash happened shortly before 11pm on July 2nd.

She was evading police in the virtual world of Grand Theft Auto when she heard "engines revving, screeching brakes, then multiple impacts" outside her home.

Emma said: "The car hit three others, tore through mine and my neighbour's fencing and crashed into my bedroom wall, just feet from where I was sitting. The flats physically shook. It was absolutely terrifying. If it had been even slightly worse, I wouldn't be here to tell you this. Police were shouting at someone to put their hands up and put the weapon down."

Fortunately, Emma's mum was not at home at the time. She called other family members to support her following the crash. Emma moved into the council flat last year and had already expressed concerns about the way people were driving along the route.

The damaged wall and the knocked-down front fence at Emma Graves’ home | Emma Graves/SWNS

It happened in Thornhill Road, Armley, Leeds. West Yorkshire Police said eight arrests were made following the crash in relation to a wider firearms investigation, but no charges have yet been brought.

She said: "Thornhill Road has been dangerous for a long time. It's constantly used as a rat run - by commuters, school traffic, delivery vans and joyriders, despite being a residential area with children, elderly and disabled residents.

"There are no traffic calming measures in place apart from two 20mph signs and a set of bollards further down Thornhill Road. The bollards don't prevent these roads being misused."

She said that the crash has been the "catalyst" for her to take action on reckless driving and has since called on the council to introduce stricter measures like speed bumps or chicanes.

Emma said: "I just want them to take it seriously and see that it's a risk. The main worry is that it's going to take something deadly serious for this to change. I've still got some anxiety every time I hear a car screeching."

She said she carried out a survey of cars going past her house between 7am and 4pm and found that 243 out of 830 cars were driving "unsafe or illegally".

Emma added: "I have spoken to current and past residents and - in their words - it's like a death trap."

Her petition so far has more than 100 signatures, as council bosses plan to meet Emma next week.

A council spokesperson said: "Leeds City Council is aware of the recent incident on Thornhill Road and wishes to extend our concern and sympathy to the resident affected. We understand how distressing such experiences can be.

"While incidents of this nature are thankfully rare, we recognise the importance of thoroughly understanding all aspects before reaching any conclusions and making recommendations.

"To that end, a site meeting has been arranged with the resident to hear her concerns in person. We have also requested information from West Yorkshire Police to better understand the background to this incident.

"Together with our partners, Leeds City Council is committed to Vision Zero 2040 with the ambition being to have no one killed or seriously injured on our roads by 2040."