Great Scottish Run road closures: full list of streets shut in Glasgow for 2022 event

The Great Scottish Run takes place today in Glasgow

By Jamie Callaghan
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 8:52 am

Glasgow is hosting the Great Scottish Run 2022 today (Sunday, 2 October), when thousands of runners will take part in a weekend of sport.

There will be a 10k and half marathon, and those taking part will run past some of Glasgow’s most famous landmarks, before finishing at Glasgow Green.

For locals, a number of major Glasgow roads will be closed for the run.

The Great Scottish Run is coming up.

Which roads are closed in Glasgow on Sunday?

The following streets will be closed between 5am on 1 October and 4.30pm on 2 October:

  • Cochrane Street, for its whole length
  • George Square, (east part), for its entire length
  • George Square, (south part), for its entire length
  • John Street, between Ingram Street and George Street
  • Montrose Street (Northbound), between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
  • South Frederick Street, for its whole length

The following streets will be closed between 4am and 4.30pm on 2 October:

  • A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp
  • A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp
  • A814 (westbound), Finnieston Street off Ramp
  • Anchor Lane, for its whole length
  • Anderston Quay, for its entire length
  • Argyle Street, (Westbound), between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street
  • Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street
  • Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street
  • Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
  • Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street
  • Broomielaw, for its entire length
  • Broomloan Road, between Edminston Drive and Paisley Road West
  • Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
  • Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street
  • Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length
  • Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge
  • Clyde Street, for its entire length
  • Commerce Street, between Kingston Street and Clyde Place
  • Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street
  • Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
  • Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard
  • Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street
  • Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street
  • Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street
  • Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
  • Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge
  • Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street Off Ramp
  • Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge
  • George Square, all sides for its entire length
  • George V Bridge, for its entire length
  • Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length
  • Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street
  • Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive
  • Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive
  • Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Quay
  • Greendyke Street (Westbound), between Gallowgate and Saltmarket.
  • Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road
  • Harvie Street, for its entire length
  • Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street
  • Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street
  • Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
  • Ingram Street, (Westbound), between Hannover Street and Queen Street
  • John Street, between George Street and Martha Street
  • Lancefield Quay, for its entire length
  • Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road
  • M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road
  • Montrose Street,(Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
  • Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive
  • Nelson Mandela Place for its entire length
  • Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
  • North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street
  • Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street
  • Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road
  • Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St
  • Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
  • Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square
  • Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street
  • Saltmarket (Southbound), from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street
  • Saltmarket (Northbound), between Clyde Street and Trongate.
  • Scotland Street, from West Street to Seaward Street
  • Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road
  • Shields Road, between Scotland Street and St Andrews Drive
  • St Andrews Drive, between St Andrews Close and Dumbreck Road
  • St Vincent Place, for its entire length
  • St Vincent Street, for its entire length
  • Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street
  • Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street
  • West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
  • West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square
  • West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street
  • West Street between Cook Street and Scotland Street

The following streets will be closed between 4am and 2pm on 2 October:

  • M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp
  • M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), 3 western most lanes
  • M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp
  • M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp

There will also be the temporary revocation of the one-way order between 4am and 1pm on 1 October on College Street, between Shuttle Street and High Street, and Walls Street, between Blackfriars Street and Bell Street.

