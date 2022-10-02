Great Scottish Run road closures: full list of streets shut in Glasgow for 2022 event
The Great Scottish Run takes place today in Glasgow
Glasgow is hosting the Great Scottish Run 2022 today (Sunday, 2 October), when thousands of runners will take part in a weekend of sport.
There will be a 10k and half marathon, and those taking part will run past some of Glasgow’s most famous landmarks, before finishing at Glasgow Green.
For locals, a number of major Glasgow roads will be closed for the run.
Which roads are closed in Glasgow on Sunday?
The following streets will be closed between 5am on 1 October and 4.30pm on 2 October:
- Cochrane Street, for its whole length
- George Square, (east part), for its entire length
- George Square, (south part), for its entire length
- John Street, between Ingram Street and George Street
- Montrose Street (Northbound), between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
- South Frederick Street, for its whole length
The following streets will be closed between 4am and 4.30pm on 2 October:
- A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp
- A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp
- A814 (westbound), Finnieston Street off Ramp
- Anchor Lane, for its whole length
- Anderston Quay, for its entire length
- Argyle Street, (Westbound), between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street
- Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street
- Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street
- Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Broomielaw, for its entire length
- Broomloan Road, between Edminston Drive and Paisley Road West
- Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street
- Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length
- Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge
- Clyde Street, for its entire length
- Commerce Street, between Kingston Street and Clyde Place
- Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street
- Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard
- Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street
- Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street
- Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street
- Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge
- Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street Off Ramp
- Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge
- George Square, all sides for its entire length
- George V Bridge, for its entire length
- Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length
- Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street
- Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive
- Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive
- Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Quay
- Greendyke Street (Westbound), between Gallowgate and Saltmarket.
- Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road
- Harvie Street, for its entire length
- Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street
- Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street
- Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Ingram Street, (Westbound), between Hannover Street and Queen Street
- John Street, between George Street and Martha Street
- Lancefield Quay, for its entire length
- Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road
- M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road
- Montrose Street,(Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
- Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive
- Nelson Mandela Place for its entire length
- Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street
- Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street
- Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road
- Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St
- Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square
- Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street
- Saltmarket (Southbound), from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street
- Saltmarket (Northbound), between Clyde Street and Trongate.
- Scotland Street, from West Street to Seaward Street
- Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road
- Shields Road, between Scotland Street and St Andrews Drive
- St Andrews Drive, between St Andrews Close and Dumbreck Road
- St Vincent Place, for its entire length
- St Vincent Street, for its entire length
- Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street
- Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
- West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square
- West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street
- West Street between Cook Street and Scotland Street
The following streets will be closed between 4am and 2pm on 2 October:
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), 3 western most lanes
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp
There will also be the temporary revocation of the one-way order between 4am and 1pm on 1 October on College Street, between Shuttle Street and High Street, and Walls Street, between Blackfriars Street and Bell Street.