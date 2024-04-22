Breaking

Police launch search for missing pregnant woman and man last seen in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens

Police are attempting to trace 24-year-old Chloe, who is pregnant, and 25-year-old Kyle
Heather Carrick
Heather Carrick
3 minutes ago
Police are frantically searching for a missing pregnant woman and a man who were last seen in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police said that the woman, named Chloe, and the man called Kyle were last spotted in Piccadilly Gardens, near Halifax Bank, just after midnight on Sunday, April 21. The force said in a appeal post on X (formerly Twitter): “Chloe is pregnant, and we want to make sure she is safe & well.”

According to police, Chloe, 24, is 1.7m tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the front and on the shoulder blades. She was wearing jeggings or tight jeans and light purple Crocs shoes. She was also carrying a black rucksack with a white Vans logo.

Greater Manchester Police are searching for two people - Chloe and Kyle - who were last seen in Piccadilly Gardens. (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Kyle, 25, is 1.9m tall and has been described have having light brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat, a light grey hoodie under a black coat, light grey joggers and was carrying a black rucksack.

Police have urged anyone with any information about their whereabouts to get in touch with officers. The force can be contacted on 0161 856 6051 quoting 377 of 21/04/24.

