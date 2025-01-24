Greenock mosque: Two boys aged 16 arrested outside Inverclyde Islamic Centre over terrorism offences

A 16-year-old boy arrested outside a mosque in Greenock has been charged with terrorism offences.

Police arrested the youth outside Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Laird Street under the Terrorism Act on Thursday morning. A second 16-year-old boy was also arrested later the same day in the Greenock area under the Act.

Police arrested the youth outside Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Laird Street under the Terrorism Act on Thursday morning. | Google Maps

Police Scotland have said the first youth has now been charged with terrorism offences. He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday January 27.

Officers have said there is no risk to the public.

