Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 16-year-old boy arrested outside a mosque in Greenock has been charged with terrorism offences.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested the youth outside Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Laird Street under the Terrorism Act on Thursday morning. A second 16-year-old boy was also arrested later the same day in the Greenock area under the Act.

Police arrested the youth outside Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Laird Street under the Terrorism Act on Thursday morning. | Google Maps

Police Scotland have said the first youth has now been charged with terrorism offences. He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday January 27.

Officers have said there is no risk to the public.