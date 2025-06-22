Three people were injured and four homes destroyed in a fire after a vape charger exploded in a resident’s hand.

The fire broke out around 1pm on Friday, June 20 on Grey Street, Gainsborough, after a vape device, which had been charging on a bed, began emitting smoke. Despite being unplugged, the device exploded in the resident’s hand, igniting the blaze that quickly spread to neighbouring properties.

Relatives of those affected said emergency services were already attending to the homeowner for a separate medical issue when the explosion occurred. “She’s absolutely devastated but is so in awe and amazed with the community and how much they’ve helped all families involved,” said Cherrie Hall, whose grandchildren’s grandmother owned the house where the fire began.

Hall added: “I had a phone call from my ex asking if we—me and my partner—could go check his mum's house as he had messages from people mentioning a fire at his mum's. So of course we drove straight round and saw all the fire engines and the firemen, roofs caved in.”

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Helen Tooley, group manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, told the BBC: “It’s (the fire) gone through the roof spaces, unfortunately. So quite significant damage to those three houses. The fourth one, next to it, there is a hole in the roof, and there was extensive smoke damage as well in that one.”

She issued a warning to others: “If you are using vapes or any electronic equipment that needs charging, please use the proper chargers. Make sure it’s in a safe place. Unplug it if you’re not in the room.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has since been launched to support the four families affected. The campaign reads: "Yesterday 20th June 2025 a fire rip through 4 houses on grey street Gainsborough and left 4 family’s with out home which one of them is my sons house which he has 4 children and partner 2 dogs and another lady and daughter and husband and the other is.

“A lady and her son and cats and there another family as well now there in temporary accommodation for a while please if anyone can help we all do really appreciate everything anyone can do."