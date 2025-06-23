A man is being hunted after stealing a guinea pig from a pet shop.

Police say that the man “entered the store and took a guinea pig from its enclosure, concealed it in an item of clothing and then left the store without attempting to pay.”

They have released a CCTV picture in connection with the theft.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the reported theft of a guinea pig from a Pets at Home store | Hampshire Constabulary

It happened at about 3pm on Friday, June 13 at the Pets at Home store at Wellington Retail Park in Waterlooville, Hampshire.

A police spokesperson said: “We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you witnessed the incident, or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, please contact us.”