Hackney stabbing: 15-year-old victim Pharrell Garcia named by police as teenager charged with murder
and live on Freeview channel 276
A boy, also 15 - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has now been charged with murder. He has been remanded and will appear at Stratford Youth Court on Friday, 26 July. The police said the fatal stabbing took place in a busy area in broad daylight and the perpetrator fled shortly after the victim was stabbed.
Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said on Wednesday: “Tragically, a 15-year-old boy lost his life yesterday after he was stabbed in Stoke Newington. We have informed the boy’s family, who are understandably heartbroken, and specially trained officers are supporting them at this unimaginably difficult time.
“Last night our detectives worked around the clock to start to piece together what happened and as a result of these enquiries we have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning. I know the community will be searching for answers today and will be shocked and angry at this tragic loss of life.
“I want them to know that we will do everything in our power to provide those answers and bring those responsible to justice. Our investigation continues at pace today with officers conducting house-to-house enquiries, reviewing hours of CCTV, and speaking to witnesses. Local people can also expect to see a higher police presence in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue.”