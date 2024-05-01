Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old boy who was killed in northeast London by a sword-wielding man has been named. Daniel Anjorin was killed in the Hainault attack, which also injured four other people, including two police officers.

The horror unfolded on Laing Close on Tuesday morning when a man armed with a sword went on a rampage. Neighbours said the attacker first spoke to a woman, asking her to confirm his location, before she saw the weapon and fled. She tried to warn the teenage victim but it was too late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel was a pupil at Bancroft’s private school in Woodford Green, which was attended by Nottingham attack victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar, also tragically killed in a knife attack last June, and her parents offered support to the boy’s family.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, said two Met officers suffered wounds that both require surgery, with Mr Bell describing their injuries as “significant” but not life-threatening, and injuries sustained by two members of the public are also not deemed to be life-threatening.

The officer said he did not believe it was a targeted attack, and it is not believed to be terror-related. A 36-year-old man was tasered and arrested at the scene, and he remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the Hainault sword attack, which also injured four other people, including two police officers.

The school’s flag is flying at half-mast following the incident. His mother works at Holy Family Catholic School, which published a statement on its website addressed to parents and carers that said: “It is with great sadness that I share with you the news of the death of the child of one of our staff members. Mrs Anjorin’s son was taken from this life suddenly this morning on his way to school. Please keep Mrs Anjorin, her husband and their other children in your prayers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Miss O’Malley-Kumar’s father Dr Sanjoy Kumar said the boy’s loved ones will be distraught. He said: “It’s absolutely appalling. You can’t even imagine what the parents are going through. This is just the most difficult thing for any parents to endure.

“It’s something that we’ve endured now for many months, and I can tell you that the distraught that the family are feeling is only felt by a few like us who have lost children in these absolutely appalling circumstances.”

A man has been arrested after five people were injured in Hainault.

Her mother, Dr Sinead O’Malley said: “I don’t think there’s anything anybody can say that can really do anything to alleviate their hurt and their pain.” She added: “All we can do is empathise and hope that they’ll heal with time. But the hurt never goes away.”

A female police officer who suffered “horrifically serious” arm injuries was one of four people who were hurt in the horror attack. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said she is facing “a long journey of recovery” after nearly losing her hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking earlier today on LBC, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, said: “The thoughts of us all are with the parents of the 14-year-old boy who lost his life. Officers were on the ground in 12 minutes and the attacker was detained in 22 minutes. Videos shown on social media and media websites show what the situation was really like for the officers. It is not a glib phrase when we say they run towards danger. Officers are so connected to the idea that it’s their job to protect the public that they instinctively do this.

“It is a privilege to lead and work with my officers; meeting them and listening to them is humbling. Nineteen officers a day are injured in London, seven days a week, 365 days a year. This is the background context to officers going about their work, making arrests, protecting people.”

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has resulted in a young boy losing his life and his family devastated. On behalf of the family, I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“This is a complex investigation due to the number of crime scenes, forensic evidence, hours of CCTV footage and witnesses we need to speak to. I know that many people will want answers and we are working to provide them as soon as we can. I would also echo previous calls for patience as my officers carry out a painstaking investigation to deliver justice for Daniel, his family, those injured and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad