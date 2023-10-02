A man has died after being stabbed in Halifax town centre, while a second man is in a critical condition

Police are investigating after three men were stabbed in Halifax

A second man has died following a stabbing attack in Halifax, with police launching a murder investigation.

Officers were called at 3.48am to Commercial Street in Halifax, West Yorkshire, to reports that three men had been assaulted. All three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now been confirmed that a 19-year-old man passed away on Sunday evening after being transferred to hospital, where doctors said he was "critically injured". The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was also being treated in hospital but passed away a short time after.

A third man, aged 18, received treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police's Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, senior investigating officer, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has resulted in the death of two young men and a further man injured. We have specialist officers supporting both of their families and are determined to get answers for them and ensure that the person or people responsible are made to face justice for their actions. “What I would ask for now is the support of the wider public in providing any information about what has taken place or the events leading up to it. I understand that people were present in the area at the time of the incident, and I would urge anyone with information, dash cam or phone footage which could be relevant to our investigation to please make contact.

“I understand people locally will be rightly concerned and I want to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to investigate all possible lines of enquiry to understand the full circumstances of what took place. There is still a significant scene in place this morning, with a smaller scene remaining while we conduct forensic enquiries. I would like to thank residents and businesses for their understanding during this time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement