Two men have been arrested after a teenage boy was seriously injured in a suspected electrocution incident on a farm in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called following an incident in the Stokesley area in Hambleton just before 5pm.

The boy was airlifted to hospital with suspected electrocution injuries, and he is currently in a serious condition.

The force said in a statement: “We're still at the scene as our investigation progresses and we're liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“Two men, aged 47 and 71, have been arrested in connection to this incident and remain in custody for questioning.

“If you witnessed the incident, or were in the area at the time, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12250140745 when passing on information.”