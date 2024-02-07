Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Workers at one of Asda's stores have announced a 48-hour strike over claims of a "toxic" working environment. GMB union said its members working at the site in Gosport, Hampshire, will walk out on Friday (February 9) until midnight on Saturday (February 10), after rejecting an offer by the company that is aimed at resolving the dispute.

Regional officer Nicola Nixon said: “Counter-proposals have ben made to the company to settle the dispute but Asda has failed to come back with any improvements. Our members should be able to come to work without the threat of bullying or putting their health, safety and wellbeing at risk.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “We have met the GMB on several occasions recently, including mediation at Acas, to try and agree a fair solution for all colleagues in Gosport. The proposals we put forward include the appointment of an independent third-party organisation to establish the facts regarding GMB’s complaints and report back jointly to both parties.

