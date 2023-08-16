Capt Tom Moore made international headlines after raising money for charity during the pandemic

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram - Moore, was paid thousands of pounds for appearances in connection with her late father's charity, it has been claimed by BBC Newsnight.

In 2021 and 2022, she made appearances at the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Awards, which included the name of the charity and the charity's logo on its awards plaques.

At the time, Ms Ingram-Moore was the charity’s interim chief executive and paid an £85,000 salary.

However, her appearance fee was paid to the Maytrix Group - a company owned by her and her husband, Colin, rather than the Captain Tom Foundation Charity, the BBC reported.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

The Charity Commission has been investigating potential conflicts of interest between the charity and the Ingram-Moores' businesses for over a year after concerns surrounding about potential mismanagement and misconduct.

When asked about the issue by the BBC via email, she replied: “You are awful. It’s a total lie.”

Six minutes later she added: “Apologies. That reply was for a scammer who has been creating havoc”.

She did not respond to questions about the money received by her company.

Ms Ingram-Moore did not request permission from the charity’s board before agreeing to the events and an internal investigation was launched last November, the BBC reported.

A spokesperson for the trustees told the broadcaster: “The Captain Tom Foundation is aware of the commercial arrangements made by Hannah Ingram-Moore with Virgin Media O2 in respect of the ‘Virgin Media Captain Tom Foundation Connector Awards’.

“This matter is subject of an ongoing internal investigation. The Charity Commission has been notified of the Foundation’s review of this matter and the Foundation will share its findings once the investigation has concluded.”

A Charity Commission spokesperson said: “Our inquiry into the Captain Tom Foundation remains ongoing. Its scope includes examining whether the trustees have adequately managed conflicts of interest, including with private companies connected to the Ingram-Moore family.”

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “When payment was made, we were not aware of any concerns about Maytrix or the Captain Tom Foundation that have since come to light after our campaign and relationship with Captain Tom finished.”

Who is Hannah Ingram-Moore?

Hannah Ingram-Moore is the daughter of Sir Tom Moore, the late Army captain who made international headlines in 2020, after raising money for charity. In the run-up to his 100th birthday, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he walked around his garden.

His daughter’s website says: “Hannah Ingram-Moore is more than just the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore. She is a successful business woman, a mother and a leader in every field. A business owner, an ambassador for gender equality in business and a mentor to a new generation of women aspiring for business success.”

It adds that after having spent more than two decades in the industry, Ingram-Moore has “developed businesses and brands of all sizes and from all over the world”.

She helped set up the charity that was formed in her father’s name after his death.

Ingram-Moore is married to Colin Ingram and together they have two children, Benji and Georgia.

She is a coach for work and on her website says: “Be unwavering in your pursuit of personal achievement and happiness, be bold, authentic and remarkable.”