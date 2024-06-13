Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Childminder Karen Foster has been jailed for more than 12 years for the death of a baby boy

A childminder has been jailed for 12 years and seven months for the manslaughter of nine-month-old Harlow Collinge who was in her care. Karen Foster, 62, had last week admitted to the manslaughter of the baby boy before the jury was sworn in.

Preston Crown Court heard that Foster’s manslaughter plea was based on the claim that "forceful shaking" caused Harlow’s death. The incident occurred after Harlow toppled out of his high chair and began crying, which led Foster to shake him in frustration.

Karen Foster has been jailed for 12 years for the manslaughter of Harlow Collinge.

Harlow was dropped off at Foster’s home in Hapton, Burnley, Lancashire, on March 1, 2022. Later that day, Foster called 999, reporting that Harlow was not breathing. She informed a paramedic that the infant had suddenly collapsed. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Harlow died four days later.