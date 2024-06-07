Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A childminder has admitted to the manslaughter of nine-month-old Harlow Collinge

A childminder has admitted to the manslaughter of a baby boy in her care. Karen Foster, 62, was scheduled to stand trial at Preston Crown Court for the murder of nine-month-old Harlow Collinge in March 2022. However, before the jury was sworn in on Friday, Foster pleded guilty to manslaughter, a plea accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service after discussions with Harlow’s family.

The court heard that Foster’s manslaughter plea was based on the claim that "forceful shaking" caused Harlow’s death. The incident occurred after Harlow toppled out of his high chair and began crying, which led Foster to shake him in frustration.

Harlow was dropped off at Foster’s home in Hapton, Burnley, Lancashire, on March 1, 2022. Later that day, Foster called 999, reporting that Harlow was not breathing. She informed a paramedic that the infant had suddenly collapsed. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Harlow died four days later.

The court was informed this week that a CT scan of Harlow’s head revealed significant brain injuries, including bleeding on both sides and swelling. Prior to the incident, Harlow was described as a "healthy and happy boy."

Mr. Justice Cotter, addressing Foster who appeared in the dock with crutches, said: “I am sure you have been advised that the likely sentence is one of a substantial period in custody, and you should be well aware of that.”