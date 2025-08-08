A teenager was killed when a car came off the road and hit a tree.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened at 4.18am yesterday. The woman was a passenger, and was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the silver Renault Clio, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and other driving offences and is in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her family has now been informed and they are being supported by trained officers.

The incident took place on Greatham Back Lane near Hartlepool.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the Clio in Greatham village, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 148268, and footage can also be uploaded directly here.