Hartlepool: Woman, 18, dies after Renault Clio hits tree - driver is arrested for causing death by dangerous driving
The crash happened at 4.18am yesterday. The woman was a passenger, and was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.
The driver of the silver Renault Clio, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and other driving offences and is in police custody.
Her family has now been informed and they are being supported by trained officers.
The incident took place on Greatham Back Lane near Hartlepool.
Anyone who saw what happened or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the Clio in Greatham village, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 148268, and footage can also be uploaded directly here.
