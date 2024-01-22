A 42-year-old climber was reported missing after he failed to return home from his trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a fresh appeal to help find a 42-year-old man who went missing almost a year ago. Harvey Christian, 42, was reported missing from the Fort William area in Scotland after he failed to return home from his trip.

Police Scotland said Harvey had travelled to Scotland from Cambridgeshire and is understood to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis on January 27, 2023. His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, was later found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis, prompting extensive searches in the surrounding area including on Ben Navis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Despite extensive searches being carried out, Harvey has now been missing for a year and it remains vital that we find him and provide much needed answers for his family and friends. His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre and I would continue to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Harvey out walking around this time last year to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone out walking or climbing in the area who may have noticed something that could suggest Harvey has been there, to please pass this information to the police.”

Harvey Christian, 42, was reported missing from the Fort William area in Scotland after he failed to return home from his trip.