Harvey Christian: Police issue fresh appeal to find climber still missing in Scotland one year on
A 42-year-old climber was reported missing after he failed to return home from his trip
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have issued a fresh appeal to help find a 42-year-old man who went missing almost a year ago. Harvey Christian, 42, was reported missing from the Fort William area in Scotland after he failed to return home from his trip.
Police Scotland said Harvey had travelled to Scotland from Cambridgeshire and is understood to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis on January 27, 2023. His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, was later found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis, prompting extensive searches in the surrounding area including on Ben Navis.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Despite extensive searches being carried out, Harvey has now been missing for a year and it remains vital that we find him and provide much needed answers for his family and friends. His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre and I would continue to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Harvey out walking around this time last year to come forward.
“I would also urge anyone out walking or climbing in the area who may have noticed something that could suggest Harvey has been there, to please pass this information to the police.”
Harvey is described as 6ft2, of heavy build and with fair hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance but it would most likely have been waterproofs and walking boots. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3318 of Saturday, 28 January, 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.