Haughgate Avenue: Man, 77, dies in two-storey house fire in Leven as police treat death not suspicious
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police also attended, and said the fire in the two-storey property did not appear to be suspicious. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander David Dourley said: “We were alerted at 8.13pm on Thursday June 13 to reports of a dwelling fire at Haughgate Avenue, Leven, Fife.
“Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene of a fire within a two-storey property and, unfortunately, one male was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are very much with family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a fire at a house in Haughgate Avenue, Leven. A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. There would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”