Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 77-year-old man has died in a house fire in Fife. The fire service said three appliances attended the blaze in Haughgate Avenue in Leven shortly before 8.15pm on Thursday (June 13).

Police also attended, and said the fire in the two-storey property did not appear to be suspicious. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander David Dourley said: “We were alerted at 8.13pm on Thursday June 13 to reports of a dwelling fire at Haughgate Avenue, Leven, Fife.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene of a fire within a two-storey property and, unfortunately, one male was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are very much with family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pensioner has died in a house fire in Haughgate Avenue in Leven, Scotland | Google Maps