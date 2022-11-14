Flights scrapped as poor visibility around capital affects departures and arrivals on UK and European routes

Dozens of flights to and from London have been cancelled due to fog, with travellers facing disruption throughout the day.

Flights serving Heathrow and London City airports were scrapped on Monday morning after the weather conditions made it dangerous for planes to fly into or out of the London airports.

Heathrow said that thick fog throughout Monday morning was causing poor visibility, which meant the rate at which planes could take off and land was reduced. British Airways cancelled 15 domestic or short-haul departures from Heathrow on Monday morning, with a knock-on effect cancelled more incoming flights throughout the day.

British Airways said in a statement: “Like other airlines, we are experiencing some disruption to our London Heathrow services this morning due to fog. We apologise to customers and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible.”

Anna Bowles, head of consumer at regulator the Civil Aviation Authority, said: “If a flight is delayed due to adverse weather conditions, airlines have a duty of care to look after their passengers, which can include providing food and drink, as well as accommodation if people are delayed overnight.

“Although compensation is not usually payable for delays caused by circumstances beyond an airline’s control, we expect them to proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are disrupted. We have guidance on cancellations and flight disruption published on our website and expect airlines to follow this.”

Among Heathrow routes affected are:

Lisbon - 12:00 departure; 18:45 arrival

Munich - 12:10 departure; 16:55 arrival

Milan - 12:45 departure; 17:35 arrival

Geneva - 14:10 departure; 18:25 arrival

Vienna - 14:35 departure; 20:10 arrival

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne - 14:40 departure; 18:05 arrival

Madrid - 15:00 departure; 20:35 arrival

Paris - 15:00 departure

Amsterdam - 12:00 arrival

Brussels - 12:10 arrival

Dublin - 12:10 arrival

Barcelona - 12:40 arrival

Edinburgh - 14:20 arrival

Copenhagen - 15:20 arrival

Hamburg - 16:05 arrival

Malaga - 17:20 arrival

Warsaw - 18:05 arrival

Aberdeen - 18:10 arrival

Services to London City have also been disrupted. The airport cancelled 23 departures on Sunday and a further 30 on Monday, with inbound flights also diverted or cancelled.

Affected London City routes are: