A helicopter has crashed in a Doncaster suburb just minutes after take off.

A helicopter has come down in a field just minutes after take off sparking a huge emergency response. The craft crashed in a field in a suburb of Doncaster in South Yorkshire on Thursday morning (October 30).

Emergency services were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, near Doncaster, at 10.15am on Thursday. South Yorkshire Police said officers and emergency services colleagues are in attendance at the scene.

According to reports, it is believed the helicopter was a private flight, which took off from Gamston Airport near Retford shortly before it crashed. It is not known how many people were on the helicopter and the condition of the pilot has not been revealed.

The helicopter crashed into a field near Bentley in Doncaster | Charley Atkins / SWNS

The helicopter, believed to be a four-seater Robinson R44 Raven II, crashed minutes after take off in a field near a food waste recycling firm. It landed upside down in the middle of the field leaving debris strewn across the area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident. Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible. Further updates will be provided when they are available.”

A spokesperson for Retford Gamston Airport said the aircraft was based at the airport by an onsite tenant and confirmed it had been involved in an incident.

Authorities have urged people to stay away from the area.