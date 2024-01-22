Highgate Road: Man dies after 'falling down a hole' in Queensbury
Police have confirmed a man has died following reports of a concern for safety in Queensbury
A man has died after reportedly 'falling down a hole' on Monday morning. West Yorkshire Police said the officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of a concern for safety at Highgate Road, in Queensbury at 7.19am.
According to reports, the incident happened in the roadworks area next to the Boar's Head pub. Two crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."
While the police did not confirm the man's cause of death when asked, a resident said the incident involved a pedestrian who had "fallen down a hole".
