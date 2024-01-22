Police have confirmed a man has died following reports of a concern for safety in Queensbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died after reportedly 'falling down a hole' on Monday morning. West Yorkshire Police said the officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of a concern for safety at Highgate Road, in Queensbury at 7.19am.

According to reports, the incident happened in the roadworks area next to the Boar's Head pub. Two crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."