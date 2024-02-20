Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sheffield's most popular swimming pools was evacuated on Monday (February 19) after an incident in the water. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Hillsborough Leisure Centre, on Beulah Road, at around 6pm yesterday evening, with the rest of the centre remaining open.

It is understood that the evacuation was ordered after a swimmer defecated in the pool, and that the pool remains closed this morning (February 20). It is due to re-open at 7pm.

One swimmer who had been enjoying a family session in the pool said: "We were in the pool and one of the lifeguards blew his whistle. I think everyone thought the wave machine was coming on. They were gesturing to us to get out of the pool. They told everyone to get out of the leisure pool and also stopped the swimming lessons.

"We were looking at each other wondering what was going on. I heard someone saying someone had had a poo on one of the slides. Everyone was heading for the showers, and one of the lifeguards said that was it."

She said people were given free vouchers as they left the venue for a replacement swim, and praised the conduct of the lifeguards who organised the evacuation at the venue. She added she was pleased to have been offered the free voucher.

Hillsborough Leisure Centre was evacuated. Photo: Steve Ellis, National World

Sheffield City Trust has been approached for comment on the incident and for more information on the venue's re-opening. The pool remains closed today and is due to re-open at 7pm, says the trust.

A spokesperson said the pool would reopen at 7pm tonight for usual sessions. He added: "We have robust protocols for these incidents that do happen from time to time, in effect an intensive 24-hour cleaning cycle of the pool water."