The incident happened during “planned work activities”, EDF Energy said

A man has died after a construction traffic incident at Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the site at about 8.30am on Sunday to reports that a man had been injured by machinery. Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the man died a short time later, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The incident happened during “planned work activities”, EDF Energy said. The company is involved in the construction of a new, twin reactor nuclear power station being built at the site.

Hinkley Point C is expected to start generating electricity in 2026. Hinkley Point A, the first nuclear power station at the site on the north Somerset coast, stopped operating in 2000 and is being decommissioned.

Hinkley Point B began operating in 1976 and stopped generating electricity at the beginning of August this year.

What have Hinkley Point C said about the death?

Advertisement

File photo dated 23/09/21 of construction work on the circular reinforced concrete and steel home of a reactor at Nuclear Island 1, at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant near Bridgwater in Somerse. A worker at Hinkley Point C construction site in Somerset has died after a "construction traffic incident" on Sunday morning, EDF Energy has said. Issue date: Sunday November 13, 2022.

Nigel Cann, delivery director at Hinkley Point C, said: “We are very sad to confirm that one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident this morning during planned work activities. The incident is being investigated by the police and the Health and Safety Executive, and we will co-operate fully with the authorities.

“Work at the site has been stood down and we are offering support to colleagues affected by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”