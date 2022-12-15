Historic England listed buildings: what are the new heritage sites for 2022? All 23 protected places revealed
The new heritage sites include a shipwreck off the Isle of Wight and Coombe Mill painted by John Constable
Historic England have revealed 23 new listed builings and locations that have been added to their heritage list in 2022. A London cab shelter, First World War training trench, shipwreck and picturesque watermill will join the list of 240 sites already granted heritage status.
Speaking about the project, Chief executive of Historic England Duncan Wilson explained listing the sites recognises their value and means they will be protected in the future.
He said: “The variety of listings this year illustrates the rich diversity of our shared heritage and the importance of everyday places - from an Edwardian Bank to a London cab shelter, to a 19th century watermill - that make up the fascinating fabric of our past. Adding: “Places like these create distinctiveness and make us proud of where we live.”
So, what are the new listed buildings and heritage sites that have been added to the list in 2022? Here’s everything you need to know.