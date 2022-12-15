The new heritage sites include a shipwreck off the Isle of Wight and Coombe Mill painted by John Constable

Historic England have revealed 23 new listed builings and locations that have been added to their heritage list in 2022. A London cab shelter, First World War training trench, shipwreck and picturesque watermill will join the list of 240 sites already granted heritage status.

Speaking about the project, Chief executive of Historic England Duncan Wilson explained listing the sites recognises their value and means they will be protected in the future.

He said: “The variety of listings this year illustrates the rich diversity of our shared heritage and the importance of everyday places - from an Edwardian Bank to a London cab shelter, to a 19th century watermill - that make up the fascinating fabric of our past. Adding: “Places like these create distinctiveness and make us proud of where we live.”

So, what are the new listed buildings and heritage sites that have been added to the list in 2022? Here’s everything you need to know.

1. Cabmen’s shelters at Pont Street and Chelsea Embankment, London Green cab shelters offered London’s Victorian cabbies a place to take a break without leaving their vehicles unattended.Today, just 13 cab shelters survive out of the 61 known to have been built in London between 1875 and 1950. (Photo: Historic England) Photo Sales

2. Shingles Bank Wreck, Needles Channel, Isle of Wight The 16th and 17th century Shingles shipwreck sites off the Isle of Wight include cannons and lead ingots. It is believed that both NW96 and NW68 became stranded on the banks before sinking. (Photo: Historic England) Photo Sales

3. Coombe Gill Mill, Borrowdale, Keswick, Cumbria Situated on the edge of Coombe Hill in the Lake District National Park, the mill was painted by John Constable in 1806. (Photo: Historic England) Photo Sales

4. Roman Catholic Church of St Edward, High Street, Clifford, West Yorkshire This grade II listed 19th century Roman Catholic church serves the small village of Clifford in West Yorkshire. The church was built by The Grimson family who raised money from across Europe to fund the construction at a time when it was difficult to practise as a catholic in England (Photo: Historic England) Photo Sales