Commemorating figures such as these is a reason why the official blue-plaque scheme should be extended outside the capital

The planned expansion of the offical blue plaque scheme could soon highlight buildings linked to figures like Roald Dahl, John Lennon, and Christine McVie (Getty)

It was recently announced that the official blue plaque scheme - currently only in London - could soon be expanded across the UK in efforts to highlight figures from other UK cities and towns.

While similar commemorative plates can be found on buildings outside the UK capital too, the official scheme doesn't extend beyond London yet. But that could soon change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the question remains of who should be commemorated with blue plaques in other UK areas? NationalWorld has compiled a list of historical figures from music, TV and more who could be among the first to have plaques in their names in cities like Liverpool and Birmingham.

17th October 1967: A happy John Lennon (1940 - 1980) at the wheel of the ISO Rivolta S4 car which he bought for £6,150 at the preview of the Motor Show. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

John Lennon

In the Woolton suburb of Liverpool sits an unremarkable property at 251 Menlove Avenue. The home belonged to John Lennon's aunt Mimi and her husband.

Lennon moved in there in 1946 at the age of five and he lived there until 1963 when he was 22 years old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The property was nicknamed Mendips after the nearby Mendip Hills. It is said to be located about 30 metres away from where Lennon's mother was knocked down and killed by an off-duty policeman in 1958.

20 Forthlin Road, the childhood residence of Paul McCartney, also could have been included in this list. It is well-known that property is where many Beatles songs were composed.

D.H. Lawrence

D.H. Lawrence (Getty)

Over in Nottingham, another unassuming property marks the birthplace of an English literary great - D.H. Lawrence.

Well-known for his explorative writings, Lawrence looked at life in industrial settings and other topics including sexuality, vitality, and modernity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lawrence is best known for writing Sons and Lovers, The Rainbow, Women in Love and Lady Chatterley's Lover.

At 8a Victoria Street, Eastwood, Nottingham is where the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum is found.

Exhibits include a portrait exhibit and an experience in a traditional Victorian home. An ideal place for an official blue plaque.

Roald Dahl

British novelist Roald Dahl (1916 - 1990), UK, 10th December 1971. (Photo by Ronald Dumont/Daily Express/Getty Images)

This beautiful Cardiff property was on the market back in 2016 for a huge £1.3 m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Located in Llandaff on Fairwater Road is Villa Marie - the birthplace of Roald Dahl.

One of Britain's most famous authors, Roald Dahl has captured imaginations for centuries.

Perhaps it is time we returned the favour with a blue plaque on his childhood home.

Christine McVie

Although this legendary musician was born in the small Lake District of Bouth, she actually spent most of her childhood growing up in the Bearwood area of Smethwick near Birmingham.

Christine McVie (Getty)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie was born Christine Anne Perfect in July, 1943, she seemed set for a career as a musician as her father was a violinist and music lecturer, while her grandfather was an organist at Westminster Abbey.

We're sure there's a humble property in Smethwick where Christine grew up deserving of a blue plaque too.

Margaret Thatcher

A divisive figure to say the least, but Thatcher's achievement as Britain's first female Prime Minister cannot be overlooked.

She grew up in a small property where Broad Street meets North Street in the town of Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her roots in the town have already been commemorated with a statue - although this was vandalised and covered in eggs at one point.

Here's to hoping a blue plaque would fair better...

Sir Michael Parkinson

The father of modern talk shows. Sir Michael Parkinson recently passed away on August 16, 2023.

Although he was born in Cudworth, South Yorkshire, Sir Michael died in the quiet village of Bray in Berkshire.