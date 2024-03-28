HMP Lewes. Photo: Google Street View

A number of prisoners at Lewes prison are said to have become ill from what is believed to be food poisoning. Some of the inmates were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident that took place at the category B jail near Brighton, in East Sussex.

According to reports, around six people are thought to be unwell but the total number of people affected is yet to be confirmed. The prisoners are all thought to have eaten the same meal and no one is considered to be in a life-threatening condition or seriously ill, according to officials.

HMP Lewes is not in lockdown and it is understood the incident is not at this time believed to be related to drugs. Nearby Eastbourne District General Hospital was temporarily “stood up to potentially receive casualties”, but has since been stood down, a spokesperson said

In a short statement, Sussex Police confirmed it was assisting the ambulance service “following the report of a medical incident” at the prison at around 12.30pm. A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed it had been called to assist and was “currently working with other agencies and specialist teams”.