A man has been injured after being shot by police in Kent.

Kent Police officers attended a property in Ashford Road, Hollingbourne, near Maidstone to conduct an arrest for an outstanding warrant on Monday, July 7.

During the incident a man in his 30s was shot by officers and was subsequently taken to hospital where he remains. However, the police said this was not related to any terrorism offences.

The police have also referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident.

A man has been injured after being shot by police in Kent | Getty

A spokesperson said: “Officers remain at the scene and have been supported by an EOD team who made the area safe.

“As with all police shootings, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and Kent Police will assist the IOPC with its independent investigation as appropriate.”