So when does “a bit early” become “too early”?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve all heard of planning and foresight, but spotting Christmas displays in a shop in August is a bit much - and it has left customers and staff "shocked".

Decorations were sighted on Monday at a Home Bargains store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas display in a Home Bargains store | / SWNS

Pictures show candy canes and Santa figurines - right next to their Halloween display, featuring a life-sized skeleton.

One customer said: "It's August - much too early. It's not even Halloween yet and there's Christmas decorations up."

Another confused customer said: "It's funny to see the Christmas stuff right next to the Halloween items - and it's still summer!"

The Christmas display in Home Bargains store | / SWNS

One staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, said they didn't know the displays were going up - and said they were "shocked" when they arrived for their shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "They've only just put out Halloween stuff - it's very early. We still have paddling pools and beach things out - too early for Christmas!"

It was in the Home Bargains store in the Westway Retail Park in Cumbernauld, Scotland. Home Bargains did not comment.