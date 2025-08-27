Home Bargains store puts Christmas decorations on sale - in August

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
So when does “a bit early” become “too early”?

We’ve all heard of planning and foresight, but spotting Christmas displays in a shop in August is a bit much - and it has left customers and staff "shocked".

Decorations were sighted on Monday at a Home Bargains store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Christmas display in a Home Bargains storeplaceholder image
The Christmas display in a Home Bargains store | / SWNS

Pictures show candy canes and Santa figurines - right next to their Halloween display, featuring a life-sized skeleton.

One customer said: "It's August - much too early. It's not even Halloween yet and there's Christmas decorations up."

Another confused customer said: "It's funny to see the Christmas stuff right next to the Halloween items - and it's still summer!"

The Christmas display in Home Bargains storeplaceholder image
The Christmas display in Home Bargains store | / SWNS

One staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, said they didn't know the displays were going up - and said they were "shocked" when they arrived for their shift.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: "They've only just put out Halloween stuff - it's very early. We still have paddling pools and beach things out - too early for Christmas!"

It was in the Home Bargains store in the Westway Retail Park in Cumbernauld, Scotland. Home Bargains did not comment.

Related topics:Home BargainsHalloweenCumbernauldChristmasScotland
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice