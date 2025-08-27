Home Bargains store puts Christmas decorations on sale - in August
We’ve all heard of planning and foresight, but spotting Christmas displays in a shop in August is a bit much - and it has left customers and staff "shocked".
Decorations were sighted on Monday at a Home Bargains store.
Pictures show candy canes and Santa figurines - right next to their Halloween display, featuring a life-sized skeleton.
One customer said: "It's August - much too early. It's not even Halloween yet and there's Christmas decorations up."
Another confused customer said: "It's funny to see the Christmas stuff right next to the Halloween items - and it's still summer!"
One staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, said they didn't know the displays were going up - and said they were "shocked" when they arrived for their shift.
They added: "They've only just put out Halloween stuff - it's very early. We still have paddling pools and beach things out - too early for Christmas!"
It was in the Home Bargains store in the Westway Retail Park in Cumbernauld, Scotland. Home Bargains did not comment.