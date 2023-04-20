Researchers warned that the true number of deaths could be much higher as they urged the government to address the “crisis” of a lack of social housing.

More than 1,300 homeless people died across the UK in 2022, with a “toxic cocktail of cuts, criminalisation, and crackdowns” blamed for the tragic news.

Research by the Museum of Homelessness reports that 1,313 people died while homeless last year - representing an increase of 85% since its records began four years ago. The figures include people sleeping rough as well as those placed in temporary emergency accommodation, with the latter accounting for more fatalities - prompting concerns about the standard of housing support provided to people.

Of the deaths, 875 were registered in England, in a 22% increase from 2021, while Wales saw a rise of 27% to 76. Scotland and Northern Ireland both saw decreases on the previous year - dropping 15% to 157 and 37% to 205 respectively. However, researchers warned that the true number of deaths could be higher, as some local authorities have not yet provided their most recent data.

The Museum of Homelessnes has been running its Dying Homeless Project since 2019, with the aim of honouring and remembering those people “who would so often be forgotten.” It uses information from coroners’ enquiries, media coverage, family testimony, and freedom of information requests to verify the details of each case.

Director Matt Turtle said the report represented an “appalling loss of life”, as he called for “far stronger policy and investment” in the government’s approach to homelessness and housing.

He said in a statement: “A toxic cocktail of cuts, criminalisation, and crackdowns is making life even harder for the UK’s most vulnerable people. Just tinkering around the edges as the government plans won’t fix the damage of the last twelve years.

“Far stronger policy and investment are needed to deal with the appalling loss of life. With a heavy heart we expect to report more of the same in 2024, but with our colleagues we will continue to do what we can to save lives.”

Figures showed that 85% of those who died were under the age of 65, and that the majority of deaths occurred among people living in emergency housing or hostels.

More than 1,300 homeless people died across the UK last year, according to research by social justice group the Museum of Homelessness. Credit: PA

The group’s annual audit also published figures for the first time which show how many people died in exempt accommodation – a type of supported housing for residents with specific needs which is exempt from local caps on housing benefits.

Twelve local authorities responded to the Museum of Homelessness’s freedom of information request and of those, Manchester reported 109 deaths in exempt accommodation - in comparison with 21 deaths among the rest of the homeless population in the city. Other deaths were reported in Hull (7), Mansfield (5), Mid Devon (1), Middlesbrough (6), Rotherham (4), Sandwell (1), Sunderland (1), Sutton (2), West Northamptonshire (4), Durham (1), and Kensington and Chelsea (10).

A damning report from the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee published in October previously warned that the exempt housing system in England is a “complete mess” that lets down vulnerable residents and rips off taxpayers.

Mr Turtle said: “The fact that so many people continue to die in unregulated, taxpayer-funded accommodation run by rogue landlords is a disgrace.”

He added that the upcoming Supported Housing (regulatory oversight) Bill will “provide an urgently needed framework to regulate the rogues”, but said “it is clear local authorities won’t have the resources they need to implement it.” Therefore, he argued that the government needs to urgently address the “immediate crisis” and the “lack of social housing that causes it”.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said its plan to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping “includes £186 million to help those with drug and alcohol addiction access recovery services and up to £53 million for suitable and stable accommodation.”

