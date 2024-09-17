Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A zoo has sent out an urgent missing alert - for its capybara, which has made a break for freedom.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World near Telford in Shropshire says that Cinnamon, its “beloved capybara”, got out of her habitat on Friday.

At first she was believed to have stayed within the zoo’s boundaries, but on Saturday evening she escaped the grounds, past the perimeter fence, and was “spotted on a nearby road”, a zoo statement says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement continues: “Unfortunately, we haven’t had any further sighting of Cinnamon since Saturday evening, despite having teams working around the clock to locate her. It is likely that Cinnamon is in the vicinity of the zoo, The Humbers and surrounding fields where there is ample food and plenty of ponds.

“Under no circumstances should a member of the public try to capture the animal by themselves. Although capybara are generally friendly and inquisitive animals, the animal should not be approached as it could become unpredictable if alarmed or cornered.

“Cinnamon has a fantastic bond with her keepers and it is likely that she can be encouraged back to her habitat with no physical intervention. Please wish us all the very best for the safe and swift return of Cinnamon. We appreciate all of your support in finding her.”

Capybaras, a member of the cavy family which also includes guinea pigs, are the largest rodents on earth. They can grow to more than 1m long, and are about 50cm tall. It’s not unusual for them to reach 7st 7lb, and females tend to be heavier than males.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cinnamon’s absconding has been reported to the authorities, as it is a condition of the zoo’s licence, and the public has been told to call the zoo immediately if they see Cinnamon.

Anyone who sees Cinnamon should call 01952 677 917, or 07908 726240 if it is between the hours of 5pm and 9am.