More than a million homes in England and Wales are overcrowded, with the number barely changing from a decade ago, new census data shows.

Many parts of London are worst affected, although neighbourhoods with high levels of overcrowding can also be found in places such as Leicester, Birmingham and Oldham.

In England, one million homes - nearly one in 20 (4.4%) - had fewer bedrooms than they needed at the time of the 2021 census.

This is the same figure as in the previous census in 2011, although the rising number of homes overall means it accounts for a smaller proportion, down from 4.6% a decade ago.

About 170,000 homes were very overcrowded, with at least two fewer bedrooms than they needed, the data published by the Office for National Statistics shows.

The situation was better in Wales, with 2.2% of homes having fewer bedrooms than they needed. Around 30,000 households were overcrowded, 8,000 fewer than a decade ago.

About 3,500 of these were very overcrowded with at least two fewer bedrooms than they needed.

Overcrowded homes are those with fewer bedrooms than needed for the number of occupants.

Anyone over 16 or single parents are expected to need their own bedroom. Couples living together, pairs of children under 10 or same-sex pairs of children under 16 are assumed to be able to share a room.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said: “The only lasting solution to our housing emergency is building more social homes. It’s time for the government to invest in a new generation of good quality social homes with genuinely affordable rents pegged to local incomes.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was approached for comment.

At regional level, London was the worst affected, with more than one in 10 households (11%) overcrowded, followed by the West Midlands at 4%.

At council level, the London borough of Newham had the worst overcrowding problem, with more than a fifth of households affected (22%).

This was followed by two other London boroughs - Barking and Dagenham (18%) and Brent (17%).

These are the neighbourhoods with the highest proportion of overcrowded homes, according to the census data. Images are for illustrative purposes only and may not show the specific neighbourhood mentioned.

1. Spinney Hill Road, Leicester In the Spinney Hill Road area of Leicester, more than a third (34.9%) of households were classed as overcrowded.

2. Southall Green East, Ealing A third of households (33.4%) were also overcrowded in the Southall Green East area of Ealing in London.

3. St Matthews & Highfields North, Leicester Another part of Leicester, St Matthews & Highfields North, came third with 31.6% of households recorded as overcrowded.

4. Plashet West, Newham In the Plashet West area of Newham, London, 30.9% of homes were overcrowded.