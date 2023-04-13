UK will get an extra bank holiday in May for the king’s coronation.

Residents across the UK will get to enjoy a glut of bank holidays next month.

Three extra days-off are in the calendar for May 2023. It is one more than we usually get in a normal year.

The additional bank holiday is due to the coronation of the king. Charles III and Camilla will be coronated at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May.

Celebrations of the royal event will take place across the weekend, including a star studded concert - which had free tickets for the public. The bank holiday itself will see The Big Help Out take place across the country.

But what are the dates of the bank holidays? Here is all you need to know:

How many bank holidays are there in May?

Residents across the UK will get to enjoy three days off next month. It includes the two traditional May bank holidays as well as the extra one due to the king’s coronation.

Here are the full list of dates:

1 May

8 May

29 May

The first of the bank holidays comes at the end of the last weekend of April. It is followed a week later by the additional day off for the coronation of King Charles.

The final bank holiday comes over the last weekend in May.

Why is there a bank holiday for king’s coronation?

The government announced in the autumn that there would be an extra bank holiday to celebrate the coronaton in May 2023. The date was later confirmed as Monday, 8 May.

Rishi Sunak said: “The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, added: “The coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory. This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation’s long history.”

Schools, offices and other businesses will be closed on 8 May as part of the coronation celebrations.

Will we get the extra bank holiday in May 2024?

The bank holiday to mark the King’s coronation will be a one-off. It is not being permenantly added to the calendar.

The UK also had a day-off for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September last year.

Can pubs open on the coronation bank holiday?

The licensing laws will be extended to allow punters in England and Wales to have an extra couple of hours in pubs, bars and clubs over the bank holiday weekend. The hours will be extended to 1am from 11pm.

Home Secretary Braverman explained: “His Majesty The King’s Coronation will be a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration. That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic Coronation weekend.

“Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign.”

When is the next bank holiday after May?