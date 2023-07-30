The London to Birmingham leg of HS2 was due to open in 2026, but is now expected between 2029 and 2033

The HS2 programme has been branded “unachievable” by the official watchdog.

The project was handed a “red” rating for its first two phases - from London to Birmingham and then on to Crewe in Cheshire, by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA).

The warning, contained in the IPA’s annual report on major projects, released last week, states: “Successful delivery of the project appears to be unachievable.

“There are major issues with project definition, schedule, budget, quality and/or benefits delivery, which at this stage do not appear to be manageable or resolvable. The project may need re-scoping and/or its overall viability reassessed.”

The London to Birmingham leg of HS2 was due to open in 2026, but is now expected between 2029 and 2033. Image: Tolga Akmen/Getty Images.

The project aims to create high-speed rail links between London and central and northern England.

Earlier this month, HS2 Ltd’s chief executive Mark Thurston, 56, announced his resignation amid major delays and cost pressures for the high-speed railway project. He is to leave his role in September after six-and-a-half years leading the Government-owned company.

The London to Birmingham leg was initially due to open in 2026, but this has been pushed back to between 2029 and 2033 because of construction difficulties and rising costs.

The second phase was due to open in 2032-33, but has been pushed back to 2035-2040.

An eastern leg of the line running to Leeds has been scrapped, and instead a shorter high-speed line will link Birmingham and East Midlands Parkway.

A budget of £55.7 billion for the whole project was set in 2015, but the target cost excluding the eastern leg of Phase 2b from the West Midlands to the East Midlands has soared to between £53 billion and £61 billion at 2019 prices.

In March, Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced work at Euston would be paused for two years as costs had ballooned to £4.8 billion compared with an initial budget of £2.6 billion.

Mr Thurston’s resignation announcement came while Phase One of the project between London and Birmingham is at peak construction, with major work taking place at more than 350 sites.

The IPA is the government’s centre of expertise for infrastructure and major projects. It sits at the heart of government and reports to the Cabinet Office and HM Treasury.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “Spades are already in the ground on HS2, with 350 construction sites, over £20 billion invested to date and supporting over 28,500 jobs.

