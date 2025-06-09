More than nine million pensioners in England and Wales are set to receive Winter Fuel Payments this winter under newly expanded rules aimed at helping those on lower incomes with the cost of heating their homes.

The changes, announced by the government, significantly widen eligibility while means-testing higher earners.

Who is eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment?

To qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment in winter 2025/26, a person must:

Live in England or Wales

Have reached State Pension age by the end of the qualifying week (September 15 to 21 2025)

Have a taxable income of £35,000 or less

The government says this new income threshold includes the vast majority of pensioners, covering more than three-quarters of those living in England and Wales. According to the government, “This threshold is well above the income level of pensioners in poverty and is broadly in line with average earnings, balancing support for lower income pensioners with fairness to the taxpayer.”

Previously, only households receiving Pension Credit or other income-related benefits were eligible. Now, millions more will automatically receive support - without needing to apply.

How much is the Winter Fuel Payment?

The amount varies by age and household:

£200 per household where someone is between State Pension age and 79

£300 per household where someone is aged 80 or over

In households where no one receives income-related benefits, shared payments will be made. For example, a couple both under 80 and not on Pension Credit will receive £100 each.

Is the Winter Fuel Payment per household?

The payment is not per person, but per eligible household, with exceptions for shared entitlements. These payments are non-contributory and designed to help with winter energy costs.

What if you earn more than £35,000?

If a pensioner’s individual taxable income exceeds £35,000, the full value of the Winter Fuel Payment will be automatically recovered through HMRC:

Via PAYE for the vast majority of pensioners

Via Self-Assessment for those who file their own taxes

No action is needed from pensioners to report or repay the amount as HMRC will handle the process automatically. A system will also be introduced to allow pensioners to opt out entirely, avoiding the need for repayment.

What’s changed in the Winter Fuel Payment rules?

The key changes coming in for winter 2025/26 are:

New income threshold: Only pensioners with taxable income at or below £35,000 will keep the payment.

Automatic recovery for higher earners through the tax system.

No application needed – payments will be made automatically to eligible households.

Option to opt out for those who don’t wish to receive the payment.

Broader eligibility compared to winter 2024/25, when the payment was restricted to those on income-related benefits.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Targeting Winter Fuel Payments was a tough decision, but the right decision because of the inheritance we had been left by the previous government,” she said. “We have now acted to expand the eligibility… so no pensioner on a lower income will miss out.”

Does this affect the rest of the UK?

The Winter Fuel Payment policy applies to England and Wales.

In Northern Ireland, payments will be transferred as before.

In Scotland, where winter heating assistance is devolved, the Scottish Government will receive additional funding through a mechanical uplift.

In addition to Winter Fuel Payments, pensioners across the UK will also benefit from the Triple Lock, which ensures State Pensions rise in line with inflation, earnings, or 2.5%, whichever is highest. The government says this will boost pension incomes by up to £1,900 over the course of this parliament.