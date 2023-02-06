West Yorkshire Police have said that a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with ‘serious stab injuries’

A police officer stands outside a property in Walpole Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, where a woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after four people, including three children, were found seriously injured. Credit: PA

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three children were found with “serious stab injuries” at a Huddersfield property.

West Yorkshire Police officers were called to an address on Walpole Road, Huddersfield at around 8am on Monday 6 February. The officers were called to the property after receiving a report of concern from the ambulance service.

West Yorkshire Police have said that a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment. The two-year-old boy is said to be in a serious but stable condition, while the oldest and youngest child are both being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old woman who was arrested by officers was also being treated for injuries. Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, of the homicide and major enquiry team (HMET), said: “We continue to carry out extensive inquiries into this incident which resulted in three children suffering serious injuries this morning.

“A woman continues to be treated for injuries and remains under arrest in hospital. Based on our investigations so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with what has taken place.

“Officers continue to support the family involved at what is clearly a dreadful time for them. I would like to remind residents that this case involves very young children and ask that their privacy is respected and members of the public avoid unhelpful speculation which can only increase distress for the family involved.”