Human remains found at Appledore and Westward Ho! beaches in north Devon
Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called at about 9.30am on Thursday about what looked like human remains at the end of Westward Ho! Beach in north Devon.
Later on, further remains were found further round the coastline at Appledore. Both sets of remains were recovered for identification.
Sector Inspector Ewan Seear said: “Formal identification has yet to take place and as such, we are unable to confirm if both remains relate to the same individual. Both sets of remains are still unidentified at this time.
“We are asking people not to speculate online following yesterday’s events and in the event of any further discoveries to call us on 999.
“I’d like to offer some reassurance that there is no risk to the local community and the public may see an increased police presence along the coastline as investigation work is carried out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.