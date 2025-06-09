A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the car park of a McDonald’s in Ilkeston

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred shortly after 10.30am on Saturday, June 7, in the Rutland Street car park. According to Derbyshire Police, a black Fiat Abarth collided with a 21-year-old pedestrian.

The man sustained a broken leg and is expected to require ongoing medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 22-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been released on bail as police continue their investigation.

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the car park of a McDonald’s in Ilkeston | Google Maps

In a statement, police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a collision in the car park of McDonald’s, in Ilkeston.”

Officers are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police and quote reference 25*329964.