Ilkeston: Man seriously injured after being hit by car in McDonald's carpark

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the car park of a McDonald’s in Ilkeston

The incident occurred shortly after 10.30am on Saturday, June 7, in the Rutland Street car park. According to Derbyshire Police, a black Fiat Abarth collided with a 21-year-old pedestrian.

The man sustained a broken leg and is expected to require ongoing medical treatment.

A 22-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been released on bail as police continue their investigation.

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the car park of a McDonald’s in Ilkeston | Google Maps

In a statement, police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a collision in the car park of McDonald’s, in Ilkeston.”

Officers are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police and quote reference 25*329964.

