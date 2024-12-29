Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven people have been arrested after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to Rose Avenue in Ilkeston at 8.20pm on Saturday to reports of a man had been stabbed, Derbyshire police said. Arriving at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man on the road with a stab wound.

Emergency services tended to the man, but he was pronounced dead on nearby Heanor Road. His family have been made aware and they are being assisted by specially-trained officers.

Four 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 52-year-old man, 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The murder probe is being led by the East Midlands special operations unit.

Police have appealed for any CCTV/doorbell footage and any dashcam footage between the times of 7pm and 9pm in the areas of Heanor Road, Rose Avenue, Summerfields Way, Kedleston Drive and Peveril Drive.

Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson from the East Midlands Special Operation Unit, who is leading the investigation said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation and we are treating it as an isolated incident. We are keen for anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency to assist with the inquiry into the death of this young man.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 24*767926.