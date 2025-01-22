Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising appeal has been launched for a grandmother who was found dead at a house in Cornwall earlier this month.

Maleta "Milly" Rosevear, 60, was found dead at a house in Illogan, Cornwall, on January 10. The tragic discovery was followed shortly by the death of a man in his 50s, who fell from a bridge near the A30 and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have confirmed the two were known to each other.

Detective Inspector Rob Smith, leading the investigation, stated: “We continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner regarding the events which led to Milly Rosevear’s death, which is being treated as suspicious. We are not looking at anyone else in connection with the death. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends.”

A GoFundMe appeal has been created to help Milly’s family give her “the most beautiful send-off.” The fundraiser, organised by Shannon Keast on behalf of Milly’s daughter, Kayleigh, describes Milly as “the happiest, most beautiful soul you could ever meet who would do absolutely anything for anyone.”

Maleta "Milly" Rosevear, 60, (centre) was found dead at a house in Illogan, Cornwall, on January 10. | GoFundMe

The post continues: “Milly was so, so unbelievably proud of her beautiful children and grandchildren, and I know leaving them behind is something she’d of never ever wanted. Milly was so loved by so many of us, and she deserves the most beautiful send-off.

“We understand the financial burden of life is a lot and appreciate anything that anyone can donate to celebrating her beautiful life. Thankyou xWe love you always xxxx.”

Police investigations into the circumstances of Milly’s death remain ongoing.