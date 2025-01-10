Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched into the deaths of a man and a woman in Cornwall, after two tragic incidents on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to a home on Churchtown Road, Illogan at around 6.55am on January 10, where a woman in her 60s was found dead inside the property.

Shortly after, officers were alerted to concerns for the welfare of a man in his 50s near a bridge on the A30. The man fell from the bridge and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the man and woman were known to each other. Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and we are doing all we can to support the next-of-kin of the people who have died. Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what happened, and cordons have been in place to allow for a thorough investigation of the scenes.

“It is not believed anyone else was involved in the incident, and enquiries will continue to find out the full circumstances surrounding the deaths. I would like to reassure the community that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and at this time we are not seeking anyone else in connection to the deaths.

“There will be an increased police presence in the areas, and we would encourage anyone to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team if they have any concerns.” The eastbound carriageway of the A30 was closed as part of the investigation and reopened at around 1.30pm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting log number 131 of 10/01/25.