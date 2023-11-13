The infant's death comes days after the family of eight-month-old Indi Gregory were told that her end-of-life care could not take place at home

Undated family handout of Indi Gregory in hospital. (Picture: PA)

Eight-month-old Indi Gregory, the infant at the centre of a legal battle over her end-of-life care, has died.

According to the BBC, staff at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham confirmed that the infant had passed away after her life-support was switched off. Indi had mitochondrial disease, which limits the growth of cells in a patient.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Gregory, the father of the critically ill infant, said: "Indi's life ended at 01.45am. Claire [Indi's mum] and I are angry, heartbroken and ashamed. The NHS and the courts not only took away her chance to live a longer life, but they also took away Indi's dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged.