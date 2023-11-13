Indi Gregory: critically ill eight-month-old child at centre of legal battle over end-of-life care dies
The infant's death comes days after the family of eight-month-old Indi Gregory were told that her end-of-life care could not take place at home
Eight-month-old Indi Gregory, the infant at the centre of a legal battle over her end-of-life care, has died.
According to the BBC, staff at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham confirmed that the infant had passed away after her life-support was switched off. Indi had mitochondrial disease, which limits the growth of cells in a patient.
Indi's family had fought to continue life-support treatment for their daughter, taking their fight to the High Court. However, it was ruled that the NHS could lawfully limit the eight-month-old's life-support treatment, with a High Court judge also ruling last week that end-of-life care could not take place at home. They were also told that they would not be able to take the infant abroad to receive treatment.
Dean Gregory, the father of the critically ill infant, said: "Indi's life ended at 01.45am. Claire [Indi's mum] and I are angry, heartbroken and ashamed. The NHS and the courts not only took away her chance to live a longer life, but they also took away Indi's dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged.
"They did succeed in taking Indi's body and dignity, but they can never take her soul. They tried to get rid of Indi without anybody knowing, but we made sure she would be remembered forever. I knew she was special from the day she was born. Claire held her for her final breaths."