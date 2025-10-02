Two women in the same bar lost consciousness after suspected injection spikings.

Police are now looking into the incident, which saw the women in the bar on the same night. They both lost consciousness and woke up the next morning with injuries and memory loss - one suffered a broken rib and concession after collapsing.

Both recall being in the bar but neither remember anything past 10pm.

Officers say that the pair believe they may have been injected by a stranger after noticing discomfort and markings on the back of their arms. One of the women has taken part in tests to determine if she was spiked and officers are currently awaiting the results.

It happened at Teague's Bar in Kingsholm Road, Gloucester on the evening of Friday, September 12.

Police want to hear from anyone who was there between 10pm on the Friday and 1am on the Saturday to get in touch.

Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form here and quoting incident 423 of September 15.