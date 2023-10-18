The windmill has lovingly been converted into a family home

Those in search of a unique new home need to look no further. You can now live in a historic windmill that has lovingly been converted into a family home across five floors.

For £685,000, the Hadley Park Windmill which dominates the skyline in Telford, Shropshire, could be yours. The windmill has stood tall since being built in the 18th century.

It once lay derelict but has since been transformed into an incredibly spacious house spanning five floors and boasting many of its original features. The sprawling property includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 360-degree panoramic views from a rooftop parapet and original mill workings.

The ground floor comprises a lounge with a host of beautiful exposed beams and juliet balcony that looks out onto the garden.

A galleried study provides access to the lower ground floor and kitchen where there remain cogs from the original mill as well as access to a large patio.

The main bedroom suite on the top floor has access to the rooftop, which offers breathtaking views of the Shropshire countryside.

House hunters now have the opportunity to live like Jonathan Creek after estate agents Mannleys put it on the market for offers in the region of £685k

Originally a tower mill, it was later converted into a watermill until the early 1900s.

The listing states: "A remarkable piece of history turned into a modern gem.

"This Grade II listed landmark offers panoramic 360° views, tracing its roots to a late 18th-century tower mill.

1 . Exterior of the historic Hadley Park Windmill, Telford, Shrops., which has gone on the market for Â£685K after being converted into a five bedroom family home. Photo released October 17 2023. See SWNS story SWLNwindmill. Property-hunters are being given the chance to live in a historic Grade II-listed WINDMILL for Â£685,000 after it was converted into a stunning family home. The Hadley Park Windmill has dominated the skyline in Telford, Shrops., since being built in the 18th century. It once lay derelict but has since been transformed into an incredible house spanning FIVE floors and boasting many of its original features. The historic Hadley Park Windmill, Telford, Shropshire (Mannleys / SWNS)

2 . Plaque outside the Hadley Park Windmill, Telford, Shropshire Plaque outside the Hadley Park Windmill, Telford, Shropshire (SWNS)

3 . Inside the historic Hadley Park Windmill, Telford, Shrops., which has gone on the market for Â£685K after being converted into a five bedroom family home. Photo released October 17 2023. See SWNS story SWLNwindmill. Property-hunters are being given the chance to live in a historic Grade II-listed WINDMILL for Â£685,000 after it was converted into a stunning family home. The Hadley Park Windmill has dominated the skyline in Telford, Shrops., since being built in the 18th century. It once lay derelict but has since been transformed into an incredible house spanning FIVE floors and boasting many of its original features. A bedroom inside the historic Hadley Park Windmill, Telford, Shrops. (Mannleys / SWNS)

4 . Inside the historic Hadley Park Windmill, Telford, Shrops., which has gone on the market for £685K after being converted into a five bedroom family home. Photo released October 17 2023. See SWNS story SWLNwindmill. Property-hunters are being given the chance to live in a historic Grade II-listed WINDMILL for £685,000 after it was converted into a stunning family home. The Hadley Park Windmill has dominated the skyline in Telford, Shrops., since being built in the 18th century. It once lay derelict but has since been transformed into an incredible house spanning FIVE floors and boasting many of its original features. A reception room inside the Hadley Park Windmill (Mannleys / SWNS)