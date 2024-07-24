Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an investigation after a video showing a police officer kicking a man as he lies on the floor has emerged.

The footage, shared on social media, is said to have been filmed at Manchester Airport’s Terminal Two on Tuesday (July 23) and shows the officer, with a Taser in his hand, appearing to kick and them stamp on the head of a man who is lying face down on the floor with a woman kneeling beside him.

A second man also appears to be struck by the officer. Greater Manchester Police acknowledged concerns about “conduct within the video” and said firearms officers had been responding to reports of an altercation between members of the public.

A force spokesman said: “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.