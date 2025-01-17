Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British Airways (BA) suffered a major IT outage on Friday afternoon, leaving passengers unable to book flights, check in, or contact the airline.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The technical failure began around 3pm on January 17, with customers encountering blank screens and error messages when attempting to access BA's website.

Visitors to the site were met with a message stating: “We regret to advise that this section of the site is temporarily unavailable.” The outage was reflected on the popular Down Detector website, which showed a surge in reported issues with BA.com. In an update at 5pm, the website said: “We are experiencing high demand on ba.com at the moment. Thank you for your patience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Airways website suffers outage | BA

BA acknowledged the disruption in a statement on social media platform X, saying: “We are aware that some customers are having issues accessing the website. Our IT team are currently looking into this and trying to get this resolved as quickly as possible.” As of 6pm, the website appears to be functioning normally again.

This marks the latest in a series of technical failures for British Airways. The airline's previous major IT outage occurred less than two months ago, on November 18, 2024.

Despite these recurring issues, BA chief executive Sean Doyle has defended the airline’s ongoing £750 million investment in upgrading its IT infrastructure, claiming the improvements are beginning to show results.